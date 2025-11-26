Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Simple Daily Tips To Naturally Control Blood Sugar Levels And Stay Healthy


2025-11-26 05:00:57
Poor eating habits can raise blood sugar, causing insulin resistance and increasing diabetes risk. Making smart dietary changes helps maintain healthy glucose levels, improves overall wellness, and protects against long-term health complications.

To manage blood sugar levels, dietary changes are a must. An unhealthy diet can cause insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing diabetes.

A recent study in The Lancet Global Health found that 1 in 5 people over 45 has diabetes. Moreover, studies show diabetes rates in urban areas are double those in rural areas.

Diabetes is very common among young people in India, with 17% of those under 35 already having it. Here's what you need to focus on in your lifestyle to control blood sugar levels.

For people with type 2 diabetes, drinking cinnamon water or adding it to meals can help lower blood glucose levels.

Staying hydrated helps control blood sugar by preventing glucose spikes caused by dehydration.

Regular yoga practice and deep breathing can lower levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that affects blood sugar.

Taking apple cider vinegar before meals improves insulin sensitivity. This can help lower post-meal glucose levels.

Magnesium plays a key role in glucose metabolism and insulin function. Magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens and nuts help improve insulin sensitivity, reducing type 2 diabetes risk.

