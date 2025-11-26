2,900Kg Explosive Cache, Secret Rooms, Coded Diaries: NIA Tracks Al-Falah Doctor Behind Delhi Blast

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday escorted arrested Al-Falah University doctor Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie through multiple locations in Faridabad, reconstructing the sequence of events behind the Delhi terror plot.

Muzammil was taken back to the two rooms he had rented to stockpile a staggering 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, a lethal explosive component. NIA officials also led him through the Al-Falah University campus where he lived and worked and to the room of a cab driver in Dhauj village, where he had allegedly stashed an electric grinder and a portable furnace, tools investigators believe were integral to bomb-making.

Sources revealed that Muzammil, who had been in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police since his arrest on October 30, was brought to Delhi only last week as the investigation gained momentum.

Inside Delhi bomb plot

Investigators spent hours poring through every inch of Muzammil's rented spaces. One of the rooms, taken on rent in September for Rs 1,200 a month, offered new clues. The landlord, known locally as“Madrassi”, told police, "He never stayed here, only brought in his bags. I had no idea what was going on inside." It was from this very room in Dhauj that cops recovered 358 kg of ammonium nitrate just days before the blast.

The trail then led to Muzammil's second hideout in Fatehpur Taga, barely 4 km from the university. Here, on November 9 - a day before the explosion, police recovered a massive cache of 2,600 kg of explosives, leading to the arrest of the house owner, a local cleric.

The NIA team also inspected Muzammil's university accommodation, believed to be the centre where the terror conspiracy took shape. For over two years, Muzammil, along with Dr Umar Un Nabi-who was inside the i20 car that blew up near Red Fort-and Dr Shahin Shaheed, is suspected to have plotted the attack within the campus.

Earlier-seized diaries from their rooms contained coded references to multiple operations, hinting at a deeper, more expansive network. Investigators are reportedly examining potential links between the trio and handlers in Pakistan and Turkey.

By midnight, after an exhaustive sweep of Faridabad, the NIA transported Muzammil back to Delhi under heavy security.

Meanwhile, Faridabad Police have heightened surveillance across sensitive pockets of the city. "We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of our residents. Our teams have been conducting regular checks and asking people to remain cautious when renting rooms or issuing SIM cards," said Yashpal, spokesperson for Faridabad Police.