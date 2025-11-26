Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's $9 Million Turin Villa: Luxury Amenities, Supercar Fleet, Global Investments

Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish Turin villa, iconic car collection, smart investments, and staggering net worth revealed.

Cristiano Ronaldo's main residence is an 8‐bedroom luxury villa in Turin, Italy, nestled in the scenic foothills overlooking the city. The property features panoramic views, a state‐of‐the‐art gym, an indoor swimming pool, and advanced security systems. The villa reflects Ronaldo's refined taste, his commitment to fitness, and his devotion to family life.

Ronaldo's home is designed to balance elite comfort with personal grounding. Key amenities include:



Indoor pool and spa facilities for relaxation

Private gym with cutting‐edge equipment

Expansive living areas with modern interiors Children's play zones and family lounges The villa embodies Ronaldo's philosophy of discipline, luxury, and family values.

Ronaldo's garage is legendary, valued at nearly $9 million. His collection includes:



Bugatti Chiron and Bugatti Veyron

Ferrari Monza SP2 and Ferrari F12

Lamborghini Aventador Rolls‐Royce Cullinan and Phantom This fleet showcases his passion for speed, design, and exclusivity.

Beyond football, Ronaldo has built a vast business empire:



CR7 fashion and fragrance brand

Hotels under the Pestana CR7 chain in Lisbon, Madrid, and New York

Real estate portfolio spanning Madeira, Madrid, Marbella, and Dubai Endorsements with Nike, Herbalife, and luxury brands His investments highlight his ability to diversify income streams and secure long‐term wealth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is estimated at over $275 million (₹2400 crore). His earnings come from:



Record‐breaking football contracts, including Al‐Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Sponsorships and endorsements across global brands Business ventures and property holdings Even at 40, Ronaldo remains one of the highest‐earning athletes worldwide, blending sporting excellence with financial acumen.