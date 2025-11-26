Safran Chief's Big Message For India HAL, Rafale & Chandrayaan 3
Safran Chairman Ross McInnes hailed India as a crucial defence and space partner while inaugurating Safran Aircraft Engine Services India. He praised HAL collaborations, confirmed Aravalli engine co-development, highlighted Rafale–Mirage support, and celebrated Safran's contribution to Chandrayaan-3's onboard equipment and communication systems.
