Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Safran Chief's Big Message For India HAL, Rafale & Chandrayaan 3


2025-11-26 05:00:57
Safran Chairman Ross McInnes hailed India as a crucial defence and space partner while inaugurating Safran Aircraft Engine Services India. He praised HAL collaborations, confirmed Aravalli engine co-development, highlighted Rafale–Mirage support, and celebrated Safran's contribution to Chandrayaan-3's onboard equipment and communication systems.

