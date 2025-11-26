Hrithik Roshan To Saif Ali Khan Visit Dharmendra's Residence To Pay Condolences

Bollywood stars including Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Jeetendra with Tusshar, Shatrughan Sinha and more visited Dharmendra's Mumbai residence to offer condolences. The legendary actor passed away at 89, leaving the film fraternity and fans in deep grief.

