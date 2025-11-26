Gandhi Family Backs DK Shivakumar For Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah 'Trapped'

'Siddaramaiah Trapped by Gandhis': Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on Wednesday claimed that the Congress high command is backing DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister position in Karnataka. Nabin claimed that "Siddaramaiah has been trapped" in a game being played by the Gandhi family. Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "Karnataka is ruled by the same Congress party that lacks leadership. The Deputy CM wants to completely control the government. The work of empowering DK Shivakumar is being carried out by none other than Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's family. All this game is being played by them."

'High Command's Decision is Final': Priyank Kharge

Amid speculation of a change in leadership in the Karnataka government, currently led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state minister Priyank Kharge said that every member of the Congress party is clear that, whatever the high command decides, the leaders will follow it. Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "Very clearly, the CM, DCM and every member of the Congress party have been very, very clear saying that whatever high command decides. When the top leadership is speaking in the same voice, in the same tone, then where is there a difference?"

Kharge Hits Back at BJP's Allegation

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA R Ashoka's allegation that Congress was in a situation where Congress MLAs were buying Congress MLAs to make the Chief Minister, he said that Operation Lotus is the BJP's trademark.

DK Shivakumar on CM Post Speculation

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar responded to several media queries regarding the current 'internal conflict' in Karnataka Congress in reference to the CM position, saying on Tuesday that he doesn't want to embarrass or weaken the party. "I believe in conscience. We should work according to conscience. I don't want to embarrass the party or weaken the party," said DK Shivakumar, in Kanakapura, Bengaluru South district.

When asked if some MLAs have gone to Delhi and are trying to make him the CM, he said, "Those who aspire to be ministers have gone; I do not know about the attempt to make me the CM. I have not called them, I have not sent them. I will not question why you went." When asked if there was a power-sharing agreement, he said, "Why should I talk about it? You (the media) are writing something."

Siddaramaiah Downplays Leadership Change Rumours

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah downplayed the speculations of leadership change in the state, terming it an "unnecessary debate" and attributing these speculations to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle. (ANI)

