Row Erupts In Bihar After Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Told To Vacate Official Residences

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) A major political controversy broke out in Bihar after former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her son, JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav, were directed to vacate their official residences, with the NDA-led government insisting that the decision has been made strictly "as per the rules", while the Opposition has sharply criticised the move.

The Nitish Kumar-led government has asked Rabri Devi to vacate her long-occupied residence at 10 Circular Road, where she has lived for nearly two decades.

She has now been allotted House No. 39 on Harding Road. Tej Pratap Yadav has also been instructed to vacate his accommodation at 26 M Strand Road, which has been reassigned to SC/ST Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan.

Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, speaking to reporters, said, "The department responsible for this work is carrying it out. Whenever a new government comes, changes occur, and this is happening according to the same procedure."

Minister Nitin Nabin also described the reallocation as a routine "government procedure", adding, "MLAs are allotted accommodation as per the category they fall under. There is no issue here that requires a response from me."

State BJP chief and minister Dilip Jaiswal reiterated that the government was following established norms.

"When officers retire, they immediately vacate their government bungalows, so why are politicians so attached to government residences? They should accept the arrangements that the government has made for them," he told IANS.

Rabri Devi, Bihar's first woman Chief Minister who held office from 1997 to 2005 after Lalu Prasad Yadav stepped down due to an arrest warrant in the fodder scam, has been serving as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council since 2018. Tej Pratap Yadav, who lost the Mahua Assembly seat, does not currently hold any official position.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the reallocation follows established norms.

"This is a prescribed procedure. The Central Government, from time to time, allocates residences according to position. In Rabri Devi's capacity, she has been granted approval for a new residence. Tej Pratap is not a member of any House, so he will have to vacate the accommodation," he told IANS.

However, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad accused the Nitish Kumar government of targeting Opposition figures.

"Does the current government have any regard for the dignity and respect of all Opposition leaders? When you are driven by a feeling of revenge, anything can be done. In this country, Rahul Gandhi's bungalow was vacated, and his membership was revoked, but with the blessings of the people, everything was restored. Anything like this happen under the BJP's rule?" Ahmad said.