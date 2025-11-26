403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ibovespa Extends Rally As Rate Hopes Outweigh Political Turbulence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market stretched its winning streak on Tuesday, as investors focused on falling interest-rate expectations at home and abroad rather than the noisy political backdrop.
The Ibovespa closed up 0.41% at 155,910 points, while the dollar slipped to R$ 5.38, showing that risk appetite toward Brazilian assets remains firm. Locally, comments from senior central-bank officials set the tone.
Monetary policy director Nilton David said a fresh Selic hike is no longer the Central Bank's base case, and governor Gabriel Galípolo reiterated that the institution is committed to steering inflation back toward the 3% target.
The futures curve reacted quickly, with mid- and long-dated DI contracts dropping several basis points and supporting domestically focused sectors. At the same time, Brasília digested major judicial and electoral news.
A CNT/MDA survey showed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading all simulated scenarios for the 2026 race, while the Supreme Court ordered former president Jair Bolsonaro to begin serving a 27-year sentence and tightened measures against several former top generals.
For markets, these developments raised the political temperature but did not immediately alter the economic policy outlook. The performance of individual stocks reflected the renewed hunt for cyclical exposure.
Brazil Stocks Ride Global Risk-On Wave
Among Ibovespa constituents, Usiminas jumped 6.4% on stronger iron-ore prices and expectations of better steel margins, followed by C&A and Magazine Luiza, both up 3.6% as lower-rate bets favoured retail and e-commerce.
Jewellery chain Vivara gained 3.3%, and truck and equipment lessor Vamos advanced 2.8% on hopes of a firmer capex cycle. On the losing side, Braskem fell 3.7% as investors locked in gains while awaiting clarity on the potential sale of Novonor's stake.
Meatpacker Marfrig dropped 3.3% amid concern over global beef margins. Oil producer Prio slid 2.7% and PetroReconcavo 2.6% in step with Brent's move to around $62 a barrel, while bus maker Marcopolo eased 1.9% after a strong run.
Abroad, Wall Street's main indices rose between 0.7% and 1.4% after softer U.S. retail sales and producer-price data strengthened bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut in December.
European and Asian bourses also ended higher, extending a global“risk-on” move that, for now, keeps Brazil's rally intact even as domestic politics stay contentious.
The Ibovespa closed up 0.41% at 155,910 points, while the dollar slipped to R$ 5.38, showing that risk appetite toward Brazilian assets remains firm. Locally, comments from senior central-bank officials set the tone.
Monetary policy director Nilton David said a fresh Selic hike is no longer the Central Bank's base case, and governor Gabriel Galípolo reiterated that the institution is committed to steering inflation back toward the 3% target.
The futures curve reacted quickly, with mid- and long-dated DI contracts dropping several basis points and supporting domestically focused sectors. At the same time, Brasília digested major judicial and electoral news.
A CNT/MDA survey showed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading all simulated scenarios for the 2026 race, while the Supreme Court ordered former president Jair Bolsonaro to begin serving a 27-year sentence and tightened measures against several former top generals.
For markets, these developments raised the political temperature but did not immediately alter the economic policy outlook. The performance of individual stocks reflected the renewed hunt for cyclical exposure.
Brazil Stocks Ride Global Risk-On Wave
Among Ibovespa constituents, Usiminas jumped 6.4% on stronger iron-ore prices and expectations of better steel margins, followed by C&A and Magazine Luiza, both up 3.6% as lower-rate bets favoured retail and e-commerce.
Jewellery chain Vivara gained 3.3%, and truck and equipment lessor Vamos advanced 2.8% on hopes of a firmer capex cycle. On the losing side, Braskem fell 3.7% as investors locked in gains while awaiting clarity on the potential sale of Novonor's stake.
Meatpacker Marfrig dropped 3.3% amid concern over global beef margins. Oil producer Prio slid 2.7% and PetroReconcavo 2.6% in step with Brent's move to around $62 a barrel, while bus maker Marcopolo eased 1.9% after a strong run.
Abroad, Wall Street's main indices rose between 0.7% and 1.4% after softer U.S. retail sales and producer-price data strengthened bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut in December.
European and Asian bourses also ended higher, extending a global“risk-on” move that, for now, keeps Brazil's rally intact even as domestic politics stay contentious.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment