Crypto Markets Pause After Brutal November As Bitcoin Struggles Below 90,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Crypto markets opened Wednesday in damage-control mode rather than celebration. After a bruising November slide of roughly 24,000 dollars, bitcoin is circling 87,700 dollars with barely a 0.1% gain over the last 24 hours.
Volumes are respectable but not euphoric, and the main sentiment gauge still sits in“extreme fear.” The sell-off has tracked the wider tech rout.
Bitcoin has behaved less like a new form of money and more like a high-beta side bet on stressed U.S. growth stocks. Spot ETFs show how cautious serious money has become: some products recorded net outflows in recent weeks, others only marginal inflows.
Even when public institutions, such as a Texas state fund, buy BTC through regulated vehicles or self-custody, the amounts remain small next to the size of the market.
Technically, the picture is not comforting for long-term bulls. On the four-hour chart, bitcoin is trapped in a tight 86,000–88,000 band with shrinking volatility, a classic post-crash consolidation.
The daily and weekly charts still point down. Price sits under the Ichimoku cloud and key moving averages, with resistance around 90,000 and again near 98,000–100,000.
The most important support area lies around 83,000; below that, the door opens to much deeper losses. Ethereum looks better at first glance. It trades near 2,950 dollars, up a little more than 3% over 48 hours as part of a broader altcoin bounce.
Yet a“mini death cross” – its 50-day average slipping below the 100-day – warns that rallies keep failing against declining trend lines.
XRP sits near 2.20 dollars, down about 1.5% despite impressive first-day inflows into its new spot ETF. Heavy derivatives liquidations have cancelled much of that enthusiasm, and 2.20 has become a fragile pivot level.
Solana, by contrast, trades around 140 dollars and outperforms bitcoin on the day, helped by earlier record ETP inflows and inclusion in a major crypto index ETF.
Litecoin drifts in the mid-80s with five straight days of zero ETF inflows, a reminder that not every coin earns serious backing. Further down the risk ladder, trading looks more like a casino than a savings plan.
Monad's MON token is up about 34% after its mainnet launch and 100-billion-token airdrop. TRADOOR jumps more than 20% but remains far below its recent peak.
Meme names such as FARTCOIN, and newly listed projects like DGRAM, swing wildly on marketing, airdrops and social-media buzz rather than cash flows or productivity.
The result is a market in limbo: bitcoin stabilising but still in a clear downtrend, large caps split between cautious accumulation and technical damage, and speculative tokens dancing to their own tune.
For investors who value discipline and clear rules, the message is simple. Until bitcoin can reclaim the 90,000–100,000 corridor – or admits defeat below 83,000 – this remains a market to approach with cold numbers, not dreams.
