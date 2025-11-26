403
Dollar Slips Against Brazilian Real As Rate-Cut Bets Gain Momentum
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real strengthened modestly on Tuesday, with the onshore dollar closing around 5.38 after slipping roughly 0.3%.
Early on Wednesday, USD/BRL was trading in the same neighborhood, consolidating gains as traders weighed shifting interest-rate expectations in Washington and Brasília.
The immediate driver was a broad slide in the U.S. currency. The Dollar Index fell toward 99.7 after a batch of softer data: U.S. retail sales grew just 0.2% in September, consumer confidence dropped to 88.7, and producer prices rose 0.3% following a prior decline.
Together with recent speeches from Federal Reserve officials, the numbers reinforced market pricing of an 80–85% chance of another rate cut at the 9–10 December FOMC meeting.
Even inside the Fed, concern is growing that tight money is biting too hard. Governor Stephen Miran warned that the rising unemployment rate reflects an“excessively restrictive” stance and urged faster cuts to avoid being the source of further job losses.
The political backdrop also matters: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has signalled that interviews for a new Fed chair are in their second round, with a decision expected before Christmas.
Investors see several candidates who favor lower rates and lighter regulation, a prospect that weakens the dollar's defensive appeal.
Against this, Brazil still offers one of the most attractive carry trades in emerging markets. With the Selic rate near 15% and inflation expectations anchored close to 4.5%, real yields remain high.
Central Bank directors Nilton David and Gabriel Galípolo have stressed that any next move is likely a cut, but only if inflation continues to converge toward the 3% target rather than the more permissive upper band.
That insistence on an orthodox target reassures investors wary of fiscal and monetary experimentation elsewhere. Risk appetite has also helped.
The Ibovespa rose again, supported by heavyweights such as Vale, while a major Brazil equity ETF advanced with solid volume, suggesting foreign money is edging back into local assets rather than rushing for the exits.
Technically, USD/BRL shows a classic pause after a rebound: four-hour charts reveal fading momentum with the RSI near 60, while daily indicators are turning up from mid-range and weekly charts still point to a broad 5.25–5.45 corridor.
For now, the balance of forces favours a slightly stronger real, so long as Brasília continues to look more predictable than Washington.
