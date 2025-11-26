403
Argentine Peso And Merval Rebound As Markets Test Government's Debt Strategy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine peso and stocks opened Wednesday with a calmer tone, but nothing suggests the problems are solved. In wholesale trading the official dollar closed Tuesday at about 1,447.5 pesos after a 1.6% jump, while Banco Nación lifted its retail rate to 1,470.
The blue dollar climbed to 1,460 and the MEP and cash-with-settlement hovered just above, leaving an unusually narrow gap of a few percentage points between all references.
That near-parity looks like a vote of confidence. In reality it reflects tight capital controls, high local rates and an economy desperate for protection against inflation.
Traders say the move was driven by the fixing of the dollar-linked D28N5 note and positioning ahead of today's peso-debt auction, where the Treasury must roll about 14.5 trillion pesos.
The US Dollar Index sits just under 100 after softer US data and growing bets on a Fed rate cut, giving emerging assets rare breathing space.
Technicals point to uneasy calm. On the daily chart, USD/ARS remains in a firm uptrend, trading above key moving averages with MACD turning higher and RSI near neutral.
The four-hour chart, however, shows the pair pressing the upper Bollinger band with overbought momentum, hinting at short-term pullbacks if today's auction surprises positively.
Merval Rebounds Amid Cautious Optimism
The Merval shows the mirror image: a breakout on the weekly chart after October's rally, a range-bound daily trend and a four-hour bounce from support near 2.8 million points.
Equities reflected cautious optimism on Tuesday. The S&P Merval jumped 3.8% to around 2.87 million points, with banks and cyclicals doing the heavy lifting.
Top gainers included Supervielle, Sociedad Comercial del Plata, Grupo Financiero Galicia, Metrogas and Banco Macro, all up between roughly 5% and 8%.
Only three heavyweights finished in the red – Ternium, Aluar and Transener – and even there the losses stayed below one percent.
For investors, the message is clear. Argentina's assets can rally when global conditions favour risk and domestic policy leans toward market discipline.
But with the currency still sliding in slow motion and the state relying on regulated rates and controls, the narrow gap between blue and official dollars looks more like a truce than a lasting peace.
