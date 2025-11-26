403
Chilean Assets Ride Copper Boom And Fed Hopes As Peso Firms And IPSA Nears 10,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean markets spent Tuesday behaving the way global investors wish more emerging economies would. The peso strengthened, the stock market set fresh records and moves were driven more by fundamentals than slogans.
In currencies, the dollar slipped to about 935–936 pesos after delayed US data pointed to a cooling economy. A run of softer retail, producer-price and jobs figures pushed the dollar index back below the 100 mark and revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut in December.
For Chile that global rethink lands on fertile ground. Copper trades above 10,800 dollars a tonne, with traders talking about looming supply deficits and production constraints at big mines, including Codelco.
Inflation has eased to roughly three and a half percent while the policy rate sits near four and three-quarters, leaving a rare positive real yield. Strong terms of trade and conservative monetary management give the peso more than a speculative story.
Politics are also lining up with those numbers. The presidential first round left right-of-centre candidate José Antonio Kast facing government-coalition contender Jeannette Jara, with the combined right and centre-right vote topping half the electorate.
Portfolio managers say that mix favours fiscal discipline, clearer rules for mining and a calmer regulatory climate after years of constitutional experimentation that unsettled investors.
Equities have followed. The IPSA jumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday to 9,950.81, its fifty-ninth record of the year and about 48 percent higher in 2025.
Flagship winners included SQM-B, up 6.2 percent, Parque Arauco with 4.6 percent and Cencosud with 3.1 percent, joined by Falabella and Itaú Chile among the day's best-performing blue chips.
On the losing side, Sonda fell 3.3 percent, while Tricot, Mallplaza, Banco de Chile and Entel dipped modestly. Brokers highlight firm volumes, heavy use of index products and renewed foreign inflows into Chile-focused exchange-traded funds, which have taken in roughly 160 million dollars.
None of this makes Chile bulletproof. A reversal in Fed expectations or a sharp correction in copper would quickly test the rally. For now, though, investors are rewarding a country where policy signals, market discipline and resource wealth are pulling in the same direction.
