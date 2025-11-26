Kerala Mulls Review Petition After SC Verdict Mandating New Schools In Unserved Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Nov 26 (IANS) The Kerala government is examining the Supreme Court directive that mandates the establishment of lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) schools in regions where such institutions do not exist, in accordance with the Right to Education Act, state Education Minister V. Sivankutty said on Wednesday.

While the government has expressed respect for the judgment passed in connection with setting up a school in Elambra, Malappuram, it is actively considering filing a review petition after assessing the feasibility and practical implications of the ruling.

Officials clarified that Kerala's educational landscape is significantly different from that of northern states.

As per data from the National Statistical Office and NITI Aayog, Kerala leads the country in literacy, with 100 per cent, far above the national average.

Most residential areas in the state have government or aided schools within a 1–2 km radius, ensuring that no child is denied access to education due to a lack of institutions.

"One of Kerala's major achievements is its near-zero dropout rate, a stark contrast to many other states. The government highlights that education in Kerala is not solely measured by the number of schools, but by quality, accessibility, and overall learning environment. The state currently has nearly 16,000 schools for a population of around 3.5 million, better positioned when compared to states like Uttar Pradesh, which, despite having over 250,000 schools, faces severe crowding due to its large population," said Sivankutty.

Similarly, Bihar, with a population of over 130 million, has only around 93,000 schools, leading to overcrowded classrooms. Kerala, in contrast, emphasises personalised attention, infrastructure, and favourable teacher-student ratios.

Kerala consistently ranks among the top states in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) of the Union Ministry of Education, which evaluates states based on learning outcomes, equity, facilities, and quality of teaching.

Alongside states like Punjab and Chandigarh, Kerala excels in areas such as literacy, teacher training, and educational infrastructure.

"The government reiterated its commitment to implementing the Right to Education Act effectively, but stressed that expansion must be done scientifically and sustainably. Rather than merely increasing numbers, the state's focus is on elevating existing schools to international standards, maintaining Kerala as a national model in school education," Sivankutty added.