In Cheboksary, Drones Hit Plant Producing Antennas Designed To Shield Russian Uavs From Electronic Warfare

It is stated that during the night of November 26, residents of Cheboksary reported multiple explosions.

ASTRA geolocated five eyewitness videos from the site of the attack and subsequent fires in Cheboksary and concluded that drones struck JSC VNIIR-Progress at 4 Yakovleva Street and a residential building at 37 Mir Avenue. According to ASTRA's OSINT analysis, one of the videos shows a fire in the area of VNIIR.

Another video, filmed from a residential building approximately 500 meters from the impact site, captured the direct hit on the building of JSC VNIIR-Progress at 4 Yakovleva Street. The latest published footage shows smoke after the attack on the plant; the video was recorded from Mir Avenue, roughly 340 meters from the impact site.

It is reported that VNIIR-Progress is part of the ABS Electro production association. According to the association's website, VNIIR-Progress“has many years of experience in the development and production of scientific and technical products, hardware-software systems, automation and control systems, electrotechnical products, electronic components, electronic modules, and radio-electronic equipment.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 9, Cheboksary confirmed a drone strike on JSC VNIIR -the enterprise, which produces electronic warfare systems for the Russian Armed Forces, suspended operations.

