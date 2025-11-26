Enemies Strike Sumy Region More Than 70 Times In 24 Hours, One Woman Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on its Facebook page.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 45-year-old woman was wounded in an attack by an enemy UAV, the report said.

Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Russian troops used guided aerial bombs, UAVs, dropped VOG grenades from UAVs, and attacked the Sumy region with FPV drones.

In the Sumy community, private residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

In the Korovyntsi, Shalyhyne, and Znob-Novhorod communities, private residential buildings were damaged.

A civilian infrastructure facility in the Popivka community was damaged.

According to updated information, another civilian infrastructure facility was also damaged in the Znob-Novhorod community the day before.

Nine people were evacuated from the border communities during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Sumy, which has been without electricity for over a day following the Russian strike,“buses of invincibility” have begun to operate.