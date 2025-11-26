Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Competition Announced For Independent Members Of Energoatom Supervisory Board

Competition Announced For Independent Members Of Energoatom Supervisory Board


2025-11-26 05:00:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Applications are open to Ukrainian and foreign professionals with management experience in energy and nuclear energy, electricity markets, finance, auditing, risk management, compliance, and corporate governance, who meet independence requirements and have an impeccable business reputation,” he posted.

The requirements and evaluation criteria for candidates have been approved by the Nomination Committee. Following the review of documents, interviews will be conducted with the participation of a recruitment agency, integrity checks will be carried out, and a shortlist will be formed. Final interviews will be conducted by the Nomination Committee, which will select the winners through a transparent and open procedure agreed jointly with partners.

Read also: Competition for supervisory board of Energoatom to be held through open procedure – Svyrydenko

Sobolev emphasized that the plan to relaunch corporate governance at Energoatom has been coordinated with the European Commission, the IMF, and other key partners. In parallel, the government is implementing a plan to renew supervisory boards at major energy companies, while conducting evaluations and audits of their activities together with partners.

As reported, the international recruitment company Amrop, which already cooperates with Energoatom, has been engaged in the selection process for candidates to the new Supervisory Board.

MENAFN26112025000193011044ID1110399638



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search