Competition Announced For Independent Members Of Energoatom Supervisory Board

This was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev on Facebook.

“Applications are open to Ukrainian and foreign professionals with management experience in energy and nuclear energy, electricity markets, finance, auditing, risk management, compliance, and corporate governance, who meet independence requirements and have an impeccable business reputation,” he posted.

The requirements and evaluation criteria for candidates have been approved by the Nomination Committee. Following the review of documents, interviews will be conducted with the participation of a recruitment agency, integrity checks will be carried out, and a shortlist will be formed. Final interviews will be conducted by the Nomination Committee, which will select the winners through a transparent and open procedure agreed jointly with partners.

Sobolev emphasized that the plan to relaunch corporate governance at Energoatom has been coordinated with the European Commission, the IMF, and other key partners. In parallel, the government is implementing a plan to renew supervisory boards at major energy companies, while conducting evaluations and audits of their activities together with partners.

As reported, the international recruitment company Amrop, which already cooperates with Energoatom, has been engaged in the selection process for candidates to the new Supervisory Board.