Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Victim Toll Climbs To 19

Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Victim Toll Climbs To 19


2025-11-26 05:00:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

As a result of the attack, 19 people were injured. Ten people were rescued. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 61 people, including two children.

A total of 103 rescuers and 21 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene. Restoration work is ongoing.

Read also: War update: 156 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours, one-third in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, the Russians carried out 11 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia damaging 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses, a dormitory, and non-residential premises.

MENAFN26112025000193011044ID1110399637



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search