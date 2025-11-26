Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Victim Toll Climbs To 19
As a result of the attack, 19 people were injured. Ten people were rescued. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 61 people, including two children.
A total of 103 rescuers and 21 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene. Restoration work is ongoing.Read also: War update: 156 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours, one-third in Pokrovsk sector
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, the Russians carried out 11 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia damaging 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses, a dormitory, and non-residential premises.
