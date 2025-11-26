Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Victim Toll Climbs To 19

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

As a result of the attack, 19 people were injured. Ten people were rescued. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 61 people, including two children.

A total of 103 rescuers and 21 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene. Restoration work is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, the Russians carried out 11 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia damaging 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses, a dormitory, and non-residential premises.