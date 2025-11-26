Russian UAV Hits Critical Infrastructure In Kramatorsk
“On the night of November 26, Kramatorsk was shelled by Russia: at 1:30 a.m., a Molniya-2 UCAV hit critical infrastructure; at 3:10 a.m., a Molniya-2 UCAV hit a gas station,” the city's head wrote.
He noted that no information about casualties had been received, and the final consequences of the damage were being determined.Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv region with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and drones yesterday
As reported, over the past day, on November 25, Russian invaders wounded nine residents of the Donetsk region.
Photo: Facebook / Oleksandr Honcharenko
