403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Democrats state see themselves as safeguard against orders by Trump
(MENAFN) Some US service members see themselves as a safeguard against potentially illegal commands from President Donald Trump, according to a prominent California Democrat, following the president’s call for the death penalty for Democratic lawmakers who emphasized soldiers’ duty to refuse unlawful orders.
Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is also running for governor of California, stated that the Trump administration signaled its intent to break the law by targeting Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, after the Defense Department initiated a formal review into Kelly’s involvement in a video encouraging troops to reject unlawful commands, as reported by news outlets.
Speaking on a YouTube program Monday, Swalwell explained that members of the military have told him they consider themselves a last line of constitutional defense.
“Military members have told me: ‘We can be a check’,” he said.
“They’re essentially saying: ‘We’re not going to betray our oath to the Constitution because this guy tells us to.’ … Their honor and integrity might just save us.”
Swalwell added that the administration’s response indicates a willingness to push illegal directives.
“To me, the only reason you’d go after Mark Kelly if he’s telling soldiers, ‘You don’t have to follow an unlawful order’ — and they don’t — is if you intend to carry out unlawful orders,” he said.
Meanwhile, Senator Ruben Gallego cautioned that military officials who take action against Kelly could face consequences.
“Donald Trump is going to be gone in a couple of years,” Gallego said, referencing the presidential term limit. “And if you’re part of the military that is going after sitting senators … there will be consequences, without a doubt.”
Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is also running for governor of California, stated that the Trump administration signaled its intent to break the law by targeting Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, after the Defense Department initiated a formal review into Kelly’s involvement in a video encouraging troops to reject unlawful commands, as reported by news outlets.
Speaking on a YouTube program Monday, Swalwell explained that members of the military have told him they consider themselves a last line of constitutional defense.
“Military members have told me: ‘We can be a check’,” he said.
“They’re essentially saying: ‘We’re not going to betray our oath to the Constitution because this guy tells us to.’ … Their honor and integrity might just save us.”
Swalwell added that the administration’s response indicates a willingness to push illegal directives.
“To me, the only reason you’d go after Mark Kelly if he’s telling soldiers, ‘You don’t have to follow an unlawful order’ — and they don’t — is if you intend to carry out unlawful orders,” he said.
Meanwhile, Senator Ruben Gallego cautioned that military officials who take action against Kelly could face consequences.
“Donald Trump is going to be gone in a couple of years,” Gallego said, referencing the presidential term limit. “And if you’re part of the military that is going after sitting senators … there will be consequences, without a doubt.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment