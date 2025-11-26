403
Venezuela Threatens Airlines Over Flight Suspensions
(MENAFN) Venezuela has cautioned that airlines which halted operations to the nation following a US advisory about elevated risks will lose their authorization to operate if they fail to resume flights.
The Venezuelan Ministry of Transport stated on Tuesday that a 48-hour window granted to international carriers that paused flights will end at 12 noon local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a Spanish news outlet.
Officials mentioned that the deadline was communicated during a Monday meeting with airline representatives, warning that companies not restarting flights within the allotted timeframe would have their Venezuelan flight permits revoked.
"The Venezuelan state has taken a stand with the airlines and will take the corresponding actions. They have less than 24 hours left," a ministry source told the news outlet.
Last Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a cautionary notice urging vigilance for flights to Venezuela “due to the deteriorating security situation and increased military activity” in the country.
In response to the advisory, numerous international carriers—including TAP, LATAM, Avianca, Iberia, Gol, and Caribbean Airlines—reportedly suspended their flights to Venezuela indefinitely.
Strains between the US and Venezuela have intensified since US President Donald Trump, in August, ordered a military deployment in the Caribbean, citing efforts to target drug cartels and disrupt trafficking routes allegedly connected to President Maduro.
