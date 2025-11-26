403
Syrian authorities find four mass graves containing human remains
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday the discovery of four mass graves containing dozens of human remains north of Homs in central Syria.
According to an Interior Ministry statement, the graves were uncovered on Al-Sittin Street during excavation operations. Officials confirmed that forensic investigations are underway to identify the victims and to determine whether additional burial sites exist.
Since the ousting of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024, multiple mass graves have been found throughout Syria, with the largest site located near Damascus. Syrian citizens have described the fall of Assad’s government as the end of decades marked by fear, with prisons notorious for torture, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearances.
The current Syrian administration has repeatedly emphasized that holding those responsible for crimes under the former regime accountable remains a top priority. Addressing the UN General Assembly in September, President Ahmad al Sharaa pledged to deliver “justice from every person whose hands are stained with the blood of innocents.”
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, effectively ending the Baath Party’s control, which had lasted since 1963. The transitional government under Sharaa was established in January.
