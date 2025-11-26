403
Xi urges for immediate, lasting truce in Gaza
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an immediate and enduring ceasefire in Gaza and encouraged the international community to intensify efforts to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, according to reports.
In a message sent to a UN gathering on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Tuesday, Xi said the Palestinian issue remains central to the Middle East conflict, influencing global fairness, justice, and regional stability, as stated by reports.
"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," he said.
Xi highlighted that the situation in Gaza requires “more proactive steps” from the international community to prevent further escalation and ensure that violence does not recur. He noted that post-conflict governance and reconstruction should follow the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine," with full respect for the will of the Palestinian people and careful consideration of regional concerns.
Emphasizing the need for a long-term resolution, Xi reaffirmed that a two-state solution remains the essential route to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace. He also stressed the importance of quickly improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population and described the issue as a test of the global governance system’s effectiveness.
He urged nations to address the root causes of the Palestinian conflict, assume responsibility, take decisive action, correct historical injustices, and uphold fairness and justice.
