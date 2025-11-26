Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-11-26 04:46:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 26 November 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 24 November 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased
Date: 24 November 2025
Purchase Price: £4.825		 Matching Shares
Date: 24 November 2025
Nicholas Wiles 26 26
Rob Harding 26 26


The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701 061533

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)






 Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Ben Ford
  • Robert Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)






    		 Price(s) and volume(s)






    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £4.825 27
    2. £4.825 27
    3. £4.825 26
    4. £4.825 26
    5. £4.825 25
    6. £4.825 26
    7. £4.825 27
    8. £4.825 26
    9. £4.825 26
    10. £4.825 27
    11. £4.825 26
    12. £4.825 27
    13. £4.825 26
    14. £4.825 22
    d)






    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total






    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 27 £4.825 130.28
    2. 27 £4.825 130.28
    3. 26 £4.825 125.45
    4. 26 £4.825 125.45
    5. 25 £4.825 120.63
    6. 26 £4.825 125.45
    7. 27 £4.825 130.28
    8. 26 £4.825 125.45
    9. 26 £4.825 125.45
    10. 27 £4.825 130.28
    11. 26 £4.825 125.45
    12. 27 £4.825 130.28
    13. 26 £4.825 125.45
    14. 22 £4.825 106.15
    e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2025
    f) Place of the transaction XLON


    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
    a)






    		 Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Benjamin Ford
  • Rob Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint Plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)






    		 Price(s) and volume(s)






    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. Nil 27
    2. Nil 27
    3. Nil 26
    4. Nil 26
    5. Nil 25
    6. Nil 26
    7. Nil 27
    8. Nil 26
    9. Nil 26
    10. Nil 27
    11. Nil 26
    12. Nil 27
    13. Nil 26
    14. Nil 22
    d)






    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total






    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 27 Nil n/a
    2. 27 Nil n/a
    3. 26 Nil n/a
    4. 26 Nil n/a
    5. 25 Nil n/a
    6. 26 Nil n/a
    7. 27 Nil n/a
    8. 26 Nil n/a
    9. 26 Nil n/a
    10. 27 Nil n/a
    11. 26 Nil n/a
    12. 27 Nil n/a
    13. 26 Nil n/a
    14. 22 Nil n/a
    e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2025
    f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



