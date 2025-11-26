Industrial Insulation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Industrial Insulation Market Be By 2025?

In the last few years, the industrial insulation market has witnessed significant growth. The market size is expected to expand from $5.05 billion in 2024 to $5.39 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The past growth can be attributed to various factors like energy efficiency regulations, heightened environmental consciousness, industrial advancement, increase in construction activities, and aging infrastructure.

In the coming years, the industrial insulation market is anticipated to experience robust growth, with a projected value of $7.35 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This forthcoming growth can be put down to a number of factors, including climate change worries, infrastructure growth, globalization, an uptick in power production, and increased urbanization. During the forecast period, major market trends to watch out for include the use of environmentally-friendly materials, implementation of heat recovery systems, remote upkeep and monitoring, and resilience in the face of severe conditions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Industrial Insulation Market Landscape?

The escalation in power and energy demands is anticipated to boost the industrial insulation market's growth in the near future. Industrial insulation functions as a shield against the transmission of any form of energy across insulated surfaces thereby assisting with energy and power management. To illustrate, in June 2023, renewable energy consumption as reported by the Energy Information Administration, a government agency in the USA, rose to 13.2 quads in 2022 from 12.1 quads in 2021 in the United States. As a result of these escalating power and energy needs, the industrial insulation market is being driven forward.

Who Are The Top Players In The Industrial Insulation Market?

Major players in the Industrial Insulation include:

. Owens Corning

. Johns Manville

. Rockwool International

. Knauf Insulation

. Saint-Gobain

. Armacell

. CertainTeed

. Flexitallic

. Morgan Advanced Materials

. 3M Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industrial Insulation Industry?

The trend of product innovation is becoming increasingly significant in the industrial insulation industry. Major corporations involved in the industrial insulation market are introducing new products to tackle issues like water ingress, enhance safety measures against fire in industrial environments, and minimize energy waste as well as adverse environmental impacts. For instance, ROCKWOOL, a manufacturer of mineral wool products based in Denmark, launched ProRox insulation in September 2023 to boost safety and efficiency in the industry. The product proficiently manages water ingress, reducing the risk of corrosion under insulation (CUI). In addition, it provides exceptional fire resistance, specifically in contexts abundant in hydrocarbons. The stone wool composition of ProRox offers thermal as well as acoustic advantages. Moreover, the insulation supports sustainability with its easy installation and the possibility of reuse.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Industrial Insulation Market

The industrial insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Pipe, Blanket, Board, Other Forms

2) By Material: Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Plastic foams, Other Materials

3) By End-Use Industry: Power, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Petrochemical, Cement, Food and Beverage, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Pipe Insulation: Pre-formed Pipe Insulation, Flexible Pipe Insulation, Rigid Pipe Insulation, Blanket Insulation

2) By Blanket Insulation: Fiberglass Blankets, Mineral Wool Blankets, Foam Blankets

3) By Board Insulation: Rigid Foam Boards, Mineral Wool Boards, Gypsum Boards

4) By Other Forms: Spray Foam Insulation, Insulation Coatings, Duct Insulation

Industrial Insulation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the industrial insulation market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the industrial insulation market includes coverage of regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to Asia-Pacific.

