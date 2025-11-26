Industrial Gloves Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

The market size for industrial gloves has seen substantial expansion in the past few years. It's projected to increase from $18.08 billion in 2024 and reach up to $20.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The previous growth can be credited to stricter workplace safety regulations, a rise in occupational hazards, expansion of the manufacturing and construction sectors, increased interest in healthcare and medical uses, as well as higher demand in the chemical industry.

Expected to witness a significant surge in the upcoming years, the industrial gloves market is predicted to reach a market size of $31.02 billion by 2029, growing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Several identifiable factors are contributing to this growth projection for the forecast period. These include escalating pandemic readiness initiatives, a burgeoning demand for sustainability, expansion of e-commerce and logistics industries, an increasing utilization of advanced materials, and emerging regulatory modifications. During the forecast period, several key trends are likely to govern the market, such as gloves compatible with touchscreens, smart gloves, gloves with anti-microbial properties, ergonomic designs, gloves resistant to impact, and those with cut-resistance.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Industrial Gloves Market?

The expansion of the healthcare and food processing sectors is predicted to boost the advancement of the industrial gloves market. The term healthcare industries encompasses organizations that provide clinical services, produce medications, and manufacture medical gadgets, while food processing industries encompass firms engaged in any method used to convert an agricultural commodity into a saleable food product or to alter one food substance into another. Industrial gloves aid the healthcare sector in preventing infection or illness transmission, and the food processing sector necessitates gloves for hygiene and decontamination in low-risk and high-risk areas. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation, an export promotion agency of the Indian government, predicts that the Indian healthcare sector will experience a three-fold increase, growing at a CAGR of 22% between 2016 and 2022, reaching USD 372 billion by 2022. Moreover, InvestIndia, an investment promotion agency in India, indicates that India's food processing sector, one of the world's largest, is expected to reach an output value of $535 bn by 2025-26. As a result, the expansion in the healthcare and food processing sectors is fuelling the growth of the industrial gloves market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Industrial Gloves Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Industrial Gloves Market In The Future?

The adoption of cutting-edge technologies is becoming an increasingly prevalent trend in the industrial gloves sector. Firms in this market are incorporating tech advancements such as high-cut-risk area surface technology and enhanced grip mechanisms to maintain their standing in the market. Ansell, an international leader in protective solutions, unveiled the AlphaTec 58-735 gloves in March 2022, which make use of ANSELL GRIP Technology for optimized control in damp and greasy situations. These gloves are engineered to decrease hand fatigue and augment dexterity, which makes them an appropriate fit for industrial fields like manufacturing and the oil and gas industry. The gloves also incorporate INTERCEPT Technology for elevated cut resistance, which gives protection in high-risk settings. The blend of superior grip and cut resistance symbolizes the industry's thrust towards safer, efficient protective apparel via technological evolution.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Industrial Gloves Market

The industrial gloves market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Reusable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

2) By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Other Material Types (PVC, Leather Gloves)

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Transportation, Food, Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Other End-Uses (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication)

Subsegments:

1) By Reusable Gloves: Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, PVC Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Rubber Gloves

2) By Disposable Gloves: Latex Disposable Gloves, Nitrile Disposable Gloves, Vinyl Disposable Gloves, Polyethylene Disposable Gloves, Other Specialty Disposable Gloves

Global Industrial Gloves Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the industrial gloves market. The market report for industrial gloves covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

