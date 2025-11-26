Greenhouse Film Market To Reach USD $9.1 Billion By 2029 At 8.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Greenhouse Film Market?

In recent times, the greenhouse film market has displayed remarkable growth. The market size, which is expected to be $6.17 billion in 2024, will augment to $6.63 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors such as improvements in crop yield, extension of growing seasons, resource efficiency, crop safeguarding, and energy conservation have contributed to the prior period's growth.

In the upcoming years, the size of the greenhouse film market is anticipated to experience robust growth. By 2029, it's projected to reach a value of $9.1 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) standing at 8.2%. The projected growth during this period can be ascribed to factors like sustainable agriculture, biodegradable films, vertical farming, global food security, and innovations in smart agriculture technologies. The forecast period is likely to witness key trends such as the use of advanced materials, energy-efficient films, anti-reflective coatings, films for insect and pest control, and films specialized for vertical farming.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Greenhouse Film Global Market Growth?

The greenhouse film market is expected to witness growth driven by the escalating demand for food production. The creation of marketable food items from crude elements procured from plants and animals constitutes food production. The deployment of plastic greenhouses could bolster and safeguard crop yield. For instance, as per the Organic Industry Survey conducted by the Organic Trade Association, a membership-driven business organization based in the US, there was a 4.3% increase in organic food sales in 2022, growing from 59149 in 2021 to 61670. Hence, the enhancement in agricultural productivity is fueling the expansion of the greenhouse film market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Greenhouse Film Market?

Major players in the Greenhouse Film include:

. BASF SE

. Berry Global Inc.

. EIFFEL Industry Plastics S.p.A

. Essen Multipack Limited

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH

. GCR Group

. Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

. Iris Polymers Industries Pvt Ltd.

. Lumite Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Greenhouse Film Market?

The emerging trend of product innovations is being increasingly recognized in the greenhouse film market. Major businesses within this market are turning their attention to the creation of novel technological solutions in order to solidify their standing. For instance, Agriplast, a manufacturer of greenhouse films based in Spain, revealed the introduction of ECOAGRI in October 2022. The ECOAGRI range incorporates not merely films for greenhouses, but also packaging products and other agricultural products that will be announced soon. Besides, Powerlux PNP is a perforated polyethylene film which, while retaining all the benefits of a nonwoven fabric, is also 100% recyclable.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Greenhouse Film Market Report?

The greenhouse film market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

2) By Functionality: Diffused GHF, Photo-Selective GHF, Anti-Dirt GHF, Other Functionalities

3 By Width Type: 4.5 Meter, 5.5 Meter, 7 Meter, 9 Meter, Others Width Types

4) By Thickness: 80<200 Microns, 200 Microns, >200 Microns

5) By Application: Vegetable, Fruit, Flower, Others (Transplants and Ornamental)

Subsegments:

1) By Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE): Standard LDPE Films, UV-Stabilized LDPE Films

2) By Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE): LLDPE Stretch Films, LLDPE UV-Resistant Films

3) By Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA): EVA Films With UV Protection, EVA Films For Thermal Efficiency

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Greenhouse Film Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the greenhouse film market and is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the future. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

