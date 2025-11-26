Home Care Packaging Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Home Care Packaging Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the home care packaging market has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market which is projected to be worth $122.88 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $134.04 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth observed during the historical period can be traced back to factors like improved convenience packaging, growing emphasis on sustainability, augmented brand and shelf appeal, increasing demand for child-resistant packaging, and a rising elderly population.

The market size of home care packaging is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to rise to $198.56 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The escalation predicted for the forecast duration is due to escalating health and safety apprehensions, the growth of e-commerce, the trend of aging at home, growing demand for customization, and more frequent regulatory alterations. Key trends observed within this period are intelligent packaging, convenience and portability, tamper-proof seals, customization for individual needs, and the importance of visual allure and branding.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Home Care Packaging Market?

The burgeoning awareness regarding health is playing a significant role in the expansion of the home care packaging market. The COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the consciousness of individuals towards health, leading to a notable rise in the utilization of disinfectants worldwide in places such as community buildings, transportation systems, hospitals, elder care facilities, waste management facilities, and even regular households, to curb the virus spread. This has subsequently triggered an upswing in the necessity for home care packaging goods including detergents, surface cleaning products, air scent enhancers, among other items. To exemplify, Amazon reported a 30% annual sales increment in the domain of household cleaning supplies. Consequently, the ascending awareness of health is anticipated to fuel the growth of the home care packaging market in future.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Home Care Packaging Market?

Major players in the Home Care Packaging include:

. Amcor plc

. Sonoco Products Company

. Ball Corporation

. Winpak Ltd.

. AptarGroup Inc.

. Silgan Holdings Inc.

. DS Smith plc

. Canpack SA

. ProAmpac LLC

. Mondi plc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Home Care Packaging Market?

Leading firms in the home care packaging domain are dedicated to innovating advanced protective paper in order to expand their reach and cater to consumer needs. To illustrate, in June 2024, UK's Chevler ltd, a prominent manufacturing and supply business, debuted its vibrant protective paper specifically designed for meat packaging. The color-rich protective paper boasts the ability to prolong product shelf life, retain color, and lessen the necessity for butchers to remove discolored meat, thus saving both time and money. The product is additionally equipped with superior tear and burst resistance, to effortlessly prevent bones from puncturing through, and to simplify the process of peeling off wet packaging. A priority of the project was to augment the vibrancy of the black paper, which currently sees a high level of preference among butchers for lining red meat trays.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Home Care Packaging Market Growth

The home care packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Bottles And Containers, Metal Cans, Cartons And Corrugated Box, Pouches And Bags, Other Packaging Types

2) By Material: Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass

3) By Product: Dishwashing, Insecticides, Laundry Care, Toiletries, Polishes, Air Care, Other Products

Subsegments:

1) By Bottles and Containers: Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Trigger Spray Bottles

2) By Metal Cans: Aerosol Cans, Non-Aerosol Metal Cans

3) By Cartons and Corrugated Boxes: Folding Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Corrugated Shipping Boxes

4) By Pouches and Bags: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Ziplock Bags

5) By Other Packaging Types: Tubs And Jars, Labels And Tags, Blister Packs

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Home Care Packaging Market By 2025?

In 2024, the home care packaging market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on this market not only covers Asia-Pacific but also encompasses Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

