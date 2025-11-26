Hardwood Flooring Market CAGR To Be At 7% From 2025 To 2029 $72.93 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Hardwood Flooring Market?

In recent times, the hardwood flooring market has experienced consistent growth. It is projected to elevate from $53.35 billion in 2024 to $55.74 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors such as rising demand for aesthetic charm, surge in residential building activities, durability and lifespan of the product, robust real estate sector, and architectural trends have significantly contributed to this historic period growth.

In the next few years, the hardwood flooring market size is predicted to experience robust growth. The market is projected to reach a value of $72.93 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The anticipated growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as sustainable sourcing and certification, an increasing elderly population, customization and personalization, luxury and premium segments, and surging emerging markets. Key trends identified in the forecast period encompass engineered hardwood flooring, unique and exotic wood species, tools for digital visualization, finishes of matte and low-gloss, alongside herringbone and chevron patterns.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Hardwood Flooring Market?

The hardwood flooring market's growth is being propelled by both residential and commercial building clients' growing preference for elegant and visually attractive interiors. There's a noticeable trend among these clients to transform their interiors, with increased emphasis on bettering air quality, thermal comfort, the quality of interior lighting, and the use of recyclable, non-chemical materials. According to a Pinterest study, social visual networks influenced 60% of users' home décor purchase decisions. This shift in customer tastes is predicted to amplify the prevalence of hardwood flooring in interior design across several sectors worldwide.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Hardwood Flooring Market?

Major players in the Hardwood Flooring include:

. AHF Products

. Armstrong Flooring Inc.

. Beaulieu International Group

. BerryAlloc NV

. Bruce Evans Flooring LLC

. Classen Group

. Egger Group

. Formica Corporation

. Harris Wood Ltd.

. Anderson Group of Companies Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hardwood Flooring Industry?

The hardwood flooring market is experiencing a key trend where technological advancements are gaining increased traction. Encouraging this trend, manufacturers in the hard flooring market are introducing novel products equipped to deliver superior quality hardwood flooring that is also resistant to multiple external elements. An example is Mannington Mills, Inc., a US-based flooring solutions provider, who in February 2022 unveiled TimberPlus. This hardwood flooring solution promotes easy installation, budget-friendly operation, and low maintenance costs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hardwood Flooring Market Report?

The hardwood flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Solid Wood, Engineered Wood

2) By Raw Material: Red Oak, White Oak, Maple, Other Raw Materials

3) By Design Outlook: Plank, Strip, Parquet, Other Designs

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline Stores, Online Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Solid Wood: Oak, Maple, Cherry, Hickory, Walnut

2) By Engineered Wood: Multi-Layer Engineered Wood, Thin-Profile Engineered Wood, Specialty Engineered Wood

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Hardwood Flooring Market?

In 2024, North America stood out as the leading region in the hardwood flooring market. Predictions for the future suggest that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. The market report for hardwood flooring touches upon several regions, namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

