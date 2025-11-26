Green Tires Market To Reach USD $202.94 Billion By 2029 At 13.1% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Green Tires Market In 2025?

The market size for green tires has been witnessing a quick expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $112.19 billion in 2024, rising to $124.05 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors contributing to this growth throughout the historic period include environmental consciousness, government policies, growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly products, a rise in disposable income, as well as an increased demand for mobility services.

The market size for green tires is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $202.94 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The anticipated growth during this period can primarily be linked to the development of electric and self-driving vehicles, increased urbanization, and economic progression. Key trends expected to emerge throughout the forecast period encompass intelligent tire technologies, tires optimized for electrification, collaborations across various industries, and tire-as-a-service business models.

Download a free sample of the green tires market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Green Tires Market?

The growth of the green tyre market is attributable to the rising environmental consciousness among consumers. Several nations including the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan, have enacted tyre norms, rankings, labeling, and accurate pressure schemes to increase public awareness. Thanks to the myriad benefits of green tyres, such as being environmentally friendly, durable, fuel-efficient, and reducing carbon emissions, they are increasingly chosen over traditional tyres by consumers. For instance, The Roundup, a non-profit organization in the US, reported in September 2023 that 78% of consumers deemed environmental sustainability to be significant, and 55% were prepared to pay a premium for eco-friendly brands. Moreover, in 2021, half of consumers globally confessed to adopting greener habits over the past six months. Consequently, the surge in environmental consciousness, especially regarding the use of eco-friendly tyres, will enhance the expansion of the green tyre market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Green Tires Industry?

Major players in the Green Tires include:

. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin

. Bridgestone Corporation

. Goodyear India Limited

. Continental AG

. Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

. Apollo Tyres Ltd.

. Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

. Kumho Industry Co. Ltd.

. Nokian Tyres plc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Green Tires Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the green tire market, like Goodyear Corporation, are creating innovative products such as the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3 in order to satisfy the increasing demand for eco-friendly goods. The Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3 is a high-grade winter tire constructed from various sustainable materials, engineered to deliver superior grip and control in wintry conditions whilst also being economical on fuel and minimising environmental impact. In January 2023 for example, Goodyear Corporation, an American manufacturing enterprise, unveiled its environmentally friendly automobile tire, the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3. Constructed with assorted sustainable materials, including silica derived from rice husk ash and polyester from salvaged plastic bottles, this winter tire comprises snow protect technology and cutting edge wet grip technology. It is made up of 90% sustainable materials.

What Segments Are Covered In The Green Tires Market Report?

The green tires market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

2) By Size: <10 Inch, 10-20 Inch, 20-30 Inch

3) By Sales Channel: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

4) By Application: On-Road, Off-Road

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Cars: Eco-Friendly Tires, Low Rolling Resistance Tires

2) By Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV): Green Tires For Vans, Eco-Friendly Tires For Pickups

3) By Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV): Green Tires For Trucks, Eco-Friendly Tires For Buses

View the full green tires market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Green Tires Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe held the top position in the green tire market and is expected to continue growing. The report on the green tire market includes areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, along with the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Green Tires Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Wheel Global Market Report 2025



Greenhouse Nursery And Flowers Global Market Report 2025



Aircraft Tires Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "