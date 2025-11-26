Flexible Plastic Packaging Market To Reach USD $232.77 Billion By 2029 At 6.6% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

The market size of flexible plastic packaging has been witnessing consistent growth over the past few years. A surge from $173.29 billion in 2024 to $180.16 billion in 2025 is predicted, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The driving factors behind this historic growth include consumer convenience, issues of sustainability, development of the food and beverage sector, the appeal of the product while on the shelf, branding, and the transportation and logistics sector.

The market size of flexible plastic packaging is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach a valuation of $232.77 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors like the surge in e-commerce and home deliveries, the appeal of convenience attributes, tailored and personalized solutions, minimizing food wastage, and the expansion of emerging markets drive the growth in the forecasted period. Noteworthy trends during this period are expected to be a heightened emphasis on health and hygiene, advanced barrier materials, alternatives to single-use plastics, digital labeling and printing, and technological enhancements.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Growth?

The flexible plastic packaging market's growth is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical sector, which concentrates on the research, development, production, and distribution of drugs and medications for disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure, is on the upswing. Factors like an aging population, increasing chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology, more access to healthcare, and heightened health and wellness awareness are fostering growth in pharmaceutical demand. Flexible plastic packaging, used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry for products like blister packs, pouches, and sterile bags, provides protection, prolonged shelf life, and user-friendly convenience. Citing the Government of Canada, domestic exports in the pharmaceutical industryrose to 12.79 in 2022, while imports climbed to 30.21. Consequently, the pharmaceutical industry's growth is fueling the expansion of the disintegration tester market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

Major players in the Flexible Plastic Packaging include:

. Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

. Amcor Ltd.

. Berry Global Inc.

. Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

. ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

. Coveris Flexibles UK Ltd.

. Bemis Company Inc.

. Bischof + Klein SE & Co KG

. Aluflexpack AG

. Cosmo Films Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

Introducing cutting-edge packaging designs to lure in more consumers and grow the company's clientele is a significant trend within the flexible plastic packaging industry. Companies within this market are prioritizing the development of unique and environmentally-friendly packaging options for their end users. For instance, in April 2024, the renowned England-based packaging solutions provider, Amcor, unveiled its packaging for Eco Protect diapers, which are comprised of 30% recycled materials. The bags, made up of post-consumer recycled content, offer a greener packaging solution for the hypoallergenic diapers that are produced using certified, plant-derived fibers.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report?

The flexible plastic packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Rollstock, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Wraps, Other Types

2) By Technology: Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Food, Beverage, Pharma And Health Care, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Stand-Up Pouches: Zippered Stand-Up Pouches, Spout Stand-Up Pouches

2) By Flat Pouches: Heat-Sealed Flat Pouches, Ziplock Flat Pouches

3) By Rollstock: Printed Rollstock, Non-Printed Rollstock

4) By Gusseted Bags: Bottom Gusseted Bags, Side Gusseted Bags

5) By Wicketed Bags: Wicketed Polyethylene Bags, Wicketed Paper Bags

6) By Wraps: Stretch Wraps, Shrink Wraps

7) By Other Types: Vacuum Bags, Bubble Mailers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Flexible Plastic Packaging Industry?

In 2024, the flexible plastic packaging market was led by Asia-Pacific. Other regions examined in the market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

