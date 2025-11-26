Drug Peddler's Property Valued At Rs 70 Lakh Seized In J&K's Udhampur

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 26 (IANS) J&K police in Udhampur district on Wednesday seized property worth Rs 70 lakh belonging to a drug peddler during its continuing operation against drug smugglers and drug peddlers.

A police statement said today, "Tightening its grip on narcotics syndicates, Udhampur Police has attached a residential house tied to drug trafficker Tariq Hussain, marking another major action under the NDPS Act this year."

During the investigation of a case registered at Police Station Rehambal under the NDPS Act, it was found that Tariq Hussain, resident of Chak, District Udhampur, a notorious drug peddler, is linked to an immovable property- a residential house constructed on land Khasra No. 1624/1625 at Chak, Udhampur.

Based on the evidence gathered, the Investigating Officer had reasonable grounds to believe that the said property was raised through proceeds of narco trade.

Accordingly, in compliance with the legal mandate, the property has been attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act for further legal proceedings, it read.

The value of the attached property is Rs 70 lakh, which now stands attached as part of the Udhampur Police's intensified action against narcotics offenders.

"Udhampur Police's NDPS property attachment tally for the year has now reached Rs 12.70 crore, showcasing its sustained offensive against drug peddlers," the statement added.

On November 22, the police seized the property of a drug peddler worth Rs 60 lakh in Poonch district.

A police statement said: "In a decisive action against the narco-terror ecosystem, Police Station Surankote has seized a residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Sajjad Hussain Shah, resident of Potha, Tehsil Surankote.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathises, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets.

It is believed that funds generated by these activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.