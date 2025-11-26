Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye's Stock Market Opens Slightly Higher

Türkiye's Stock Market Opens Slightly Higher


2025-11-26 04:25:52
(MENAFN) Türkiye's main stock index began trading on Wednesday at 10,874.18, reflecting an increase of 0.16% or 17.02 points.

On the previous trading day, the BIST 100 declined by 0.28%, finishing at 10,857.17 points, with a daily turnover totaling 155.9 billion Turkish liras ($3.67 billion).

By 10:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT), the currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.4730 Turkish liras per US dollar, 48.2200 per euro, and 56.0050 per British pound.

Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold reached $4,154.10, and Brent crude oil was priced at $62 per barrel.

MENAFN26112025000045017167ID1110399546



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search