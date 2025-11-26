403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Stock Market Opens Slightly Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's main stock index began trading on Wednesday at 10,874.18, reflecting an increase of 0.16% or 17.02 points.
On the previous trading day, the BIST 100 declined by 0.28%, finishing at 10,857.17 points, with a daily turnover totaling 155.9 billion Turkish liras ($3.67 billion).
By 10:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT), the currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.4730 Turkish liras per US dollar, 48.2200 per euro, and 56.0050 per British pound.
Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold reached $4,154.10, and Brent crude oil was priced at $62 per barrel.
On the previous trading day, the BIST 100 declined by 0.28%, finishing at 10,857.17 points, with a daily turnover totaling 155.9 billion Turkish liras ($3.67 billion).
By 10:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT), the currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.4730 Turkish liras per US dollar, 48.2200 per euro, and 56.0050 per British pound.
Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold reached $4,154.10, and Brent crude oil was priced at $62 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment