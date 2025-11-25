Constitution Day Reminds Us Of Visionaries Who Shaped Foundation Of Our Republic: Defence Minister Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday extended warm wishes to every Indian on Samvidhan Divas, or Constitution Day, and said that the day reminds the nation of the visionaries who shaped the foundation of the Republic and entrusted citizens with values that continue to guide India's national journey.

Sharing his message on social media platform 'X', the Defence Minister wrote:“Warm wishes to every Indian on the Constitution Day. This day reminds us of the visionaries who shaped the foundation of our Republic and entrusted us with values that guide our national journey. Let us reaffirm our commitment to justice and equality and work together to build a future that has been envisioned by Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his greetings on 'X', writing:“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Constitution Day. Justice, equality, and fraternity are the basic spirit of the Constitution of India.”

He added that the Constitution, created through the extraordinary vision, sharp intellect, and tireless efforts of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, stands as a symbol of the world's most powerful democratic values.

“The Constitution, besides being the basis of the unity, integrity and progress of the nation, also provides equal rights, respect and opportunities to every citizen,” he said.

Samvidhan Divas, or Constitution Day of India, is observed annually to commemorate the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, a milestone that marked India's emergence as a sovereign and democratic republic.

In 2015, the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to promote constitutional values and to commemorate B.R. Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary. Prior to this declaration, the day was observed as Law Day.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly during its final session on November 26, 1949. Two months later, on January 26, 1950, it came into force after being signed by 284 members.

The date was chosen to honour the historic Poorna Swaraj resolution passed by the Congress on January 26, 1930. Since then, the day has also been celebrated as India's Republic Day.

Since 2015, Constitution Day has been observed across the country as a celebration of constitutional values.

The day reflects on the country's transformative journey and promotes and reaffirms its commitment to constitutional ideals and democratic traditions.