Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drops, Cyclone Alert Issued Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: With temperature dropping in Bengal and mercury hitting 16 degrees in Kolkata, there's forecast for fog in next few days. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system in the Strait of Malacca is likely to strengthen into a cyclone

Temperatures in Bengal have dropped since morning, with Kolkata hitting 16 degrees. Fog is likely for the next few days. A low-pressure system in the Strait of Malacca is intensifying.

The Met office reports it may become a deep depression over the South Andaman Sea. In the next 48 hours, it could intensify into a cyclone in the South Bay of Bengal as it moves north-northwest.

A heavy to very heavy rain alert is in effect for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Expect bad weather, strong rains, and gusty winds. Tourists and fishermen are advised to be cautious.

Meanwhile, the mercury dropped in Bengal today. The city's minimum temperature will be 16 degrees, and the maximum will be 27 degrees. There has been fog since this morning.

Sources say Kolkata's temperature will be 16 degrees today. The weather will be dry. The temperature might fluctuate by 1 to 2 degrees. No major temperature change is expected today.