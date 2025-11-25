Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Morning, Dense Fog Forecast For THESE Places Check Here

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is set for a colder start on November 26 as temperatures drop further and morning fog reduces visibility. With rising humidity and chilly winds, capital and nearby NCR regions may witness one of the season's coldest

Weather conditions in Delhi are turning harsher as temperatures continue to fall. Meteorologists indicated that November 26 would see a further dip in mercury levels, with chilly winds tightening their grip on the region. Morning hours were expected to remain foggy, which could affect visibility across the capital.

During the last 24 hours, the city experienced a noticeable rise in cold. Maximum temperatures stayed between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures slipped to 8.8–12 degrees Celsius. Humidity fluctuated between 42 percent and 100 percent, enhancing the morning and evening chill. Winds blew mainly from the west at a speed of around 12 kmph, and the low wind intensity allowed fog and smog to stay close to the surface.

IMD predictions suggested that Delhi's maximum temperature on November 26 would remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum might fall to 8–10 degrees Celsius. These figures are around 1–3 degrees below the normal range for this time of year. Experts noted that since both temperatures had already dropped by about 1 degree in the previous 24 hours, the morning of November 26 would likely feel even colder.

Weather officials reported that light to moderate fog would cover most parts of Delhi on the morning of November 26, including North, South, East, West, New Delhi, Shahdara as well as nearby cities like Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Visibility was expected to fall from around 1,000 meters to nearly 200 meters in a few locations. Since visibility in moderate fog ranges from 499 to 200 meters, commuters were advised to move cautiously, drive slowly, and remain alert while travelling early in the day.