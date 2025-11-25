Woman Injured By Russian Drone Strike In Sumy Region
“In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 45-year-old woman sustained injuries as a result of a Russian drone strike,” Hryhorov said.
According to him, the victim was hospitalised. Doctors are providing the necessary care. Her condition is not severe, and she will undergo outpatient treatment.Read also: Ukraine, U.S. agree Zelensky and Trump will discuss territorial issues directly
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 24, Russian forces carried out more than 40 strikes on 19 settlements across eight territorial communities in the Sumy regio, injuring a nine-year-old child.
Illustrative photo
Ukrinform's photos are available for purchase here.
