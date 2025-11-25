Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Woman Injured By Russian Drone Strike In Sumy Region

Woman Injured By Russian Drone Strike In Sumy Region


2025-11-25 10:07:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 45-year-old woman sustained injuries as a result of a Russian drone strike,” Hryhorov said.

According to him, the victim was hospitalised. Doctors are providing the necessary care. Her condition is not severe, and she will undergo outpatient treatment.

Read also: Ukraine, U.S. agree Zelensky and Trump will discuss territorial issues directly

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 24, Russian forces carried out more than 40 strikes on 19 settlements across eight territorial communities in the Sumy regio, injuring a nine-year-old child.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform's photos are available for purchase here.

MENAFN25112025000193011044ID1110398100



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search