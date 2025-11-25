Iran Boosts Non-Oil Exports To Turkmenistan In 7M2025
In total, Iran shipped 945,000 tons of non-oil products to Turkmenistan, valued at $379 million. In comparison, exports during the same period last year totaled 856,000 tons worth $290 million.
The data shows that the country's exported goods included agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products, and other items.
Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Turkmenistan during this period reached $385 million for 949,000 tons of goods, marking a 27 percent increase in value and a 9.3 percent rise in weight compared to the previous year.
To note, Iran's non-oil exports over the seven months amounted to approximately $32 billion for 92 million tons of goods, reflecting a slight decline in value by 1.88 percent but a 3.2 percent increase in weight compared to the same period last year.
Iran and Turkmenistan collaborate in energy, with Iran facilitating Turkmenistan's gas exports to Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iraq, while also importing electricity from Turkmenistan. Infrastructure projects include railways like the Tajan-Mashhad-Sarakhs route and the INSTC, along with joint ventures on dams and road developments. Trade involves Iran exporting raw iron and building materials to Turkmenistan, which exports petroleum coke and cotton products in return.
