Shmyhal Meets With Rutte's Deputy To Discuss Sustained Support For Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Telegram.

Shmyhal informed Sekerinska about the consequences of today's Russian attack, the main target of which was Kyiv. They discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ways to ensure sustained support for the Defense Forces.

"For Ukraine, NATO's support is critically important," Shmyhal emphasized, thanking the Alliance for effective mechanisms that strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and help repel Russian strikes, including the PURL initiative.

Separately, he thanked NATO for its constructive role in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, in the training of Ukrainian service members, and in the development of a network of rehabilitation centers.

The sides also reviewed the reforms implemented by the Ministry of Defense to deepen interoperability and cooperation with Alliance members.

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

Shmyhal also expressed gratitude for the effective support of Ukrainian soldiers and the readiness to deepen cooperation.

As Ukrinform reported, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed economic security and the protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram