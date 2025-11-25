Govt To Revise Base Year For Key Economic Indicators: GDP, CPI, IIP

MoSPI Workshop on Economic Indicator Revisions

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will hold a Pre-Release Consultative Workshop on the Base Revision of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) on November 26, 2025, in Mumbai. The event aims to share details about the planned changes to India's core economic indicators and to invite feedback from experts and stakeholders ahead of their official release.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the workshop's main purpose is to discuss the proposed methodological and structural revisions being introduced in the base year for the three key indicators, GDP, CPI, and IIP. These indicators are central to measuring the health and performance of India's economy. The session will also showcase new data sources and technology that are expected to improve the accuracy and timeliness of economic measurement.

Key Participants and Stakeholders

The consultative event will bring together representatives from the World Bank and other international organizations, the Reserve Bank of India, prominent economists, financial institutions, banking experts, and senior government officials from both central and state levels. Their participation, the Ministry noted, is expected to add depth to the dialogue and help ensure that users of these statistics understand the upcoming changes.

Workshop Agenda and Speakers

The day's proceedings will begin with an inaugural session featuring addresses by S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Poonam Gupta, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, and N. K. Santoshi, Director General (Central Statistics). Following the inaugural session, there will be detailed technical discussions on GDP, CPI, and IIP, along with an open house session to collect views from participants. A booklet summarizing the proposed changes and concept notes on the base revision will also be shared during the workshop.

Promoting Transparency and Consultation

The Ministry stated that this initiative is aimed at promoting transparency, building informed understanding, and ensuring broad-based consultation before the final release of the revised series. The Ministry welcomes active participation and insights of all stakeholders in this important consultative exercise. (ANI)

