Kerala Actress Assault Case: Verdict Set For December 8 After Eight Years Of Legal Battles Timeline Of Events

The verdict in the high-profile Kerala actress assault case, involving prominent actor Dileep among the accused, is scheduled for December 8, 2025. The case dates back to February 17, 2017, when the actress was brutally attacked inside a moving vehicle in Kochi. Pulsar Suni is the first accused, and Dileep is named as the eighth accused in the case.

The trial, held at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court and presided over by Judge Honey M. Varghese, has spanned over eight years, marked by numerous complications including 28 hostile witnesses, changes in prosecutors, requests to replace the judge, and allegations of evidence tampering. The Supreme Court has intervened multiple times to expedite proceedings.

Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and spent 88 days in custody before being granted bail. New evidence and testimonies, including revelations by film director Balachandrakumar, have added complex dimensions alleging Dileep's involvement in a conspiracy related to the assault. Throughout the trial, the victim and prosecution faced several setbacks, including denied pleas for transferring the case due to alleged bias and extended trial periods due to various reasons including COVID-19 disruptions.

Timeline of events



February 17, 2017: The actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car near Kochi. The perpetrators recorded the assault. Pulsar Suni was identified as the prime accused. An FIR was filed on the same day.

February 18-23, 2017: Police arrested several accused including Pulsar Suni and Vijeesh. Two vehicles used in the crime were found. A special investigation team was formed.

April 18, 2017: First chargesheet filed naming Pulsar Suni and six others as accused.

June 26-28, 2017: Actor Dileep was questioned for hours by police. Evidence linked Pulsar Suni to Dileep's shooting location. Dileep was arrested on July 10 and later expelled from AMMA.

August 15, 2017: Actress wrote to Kerala CM seeking intervention over defamatory comments.

October 3, 2017: Dileep was granted bail after 85 days in custody.

November 22, 2017: Supplementary chargesheet named Dileep as eighth accused.

January 2018: Actress requested female judge for trial.

January 30, 2020: Trial began in camera, witness examinations started.

November 2020: High Court denied plea to transfer case citing bias.

March 2021 - July 2021: Trial extended multiple times, COVID-19 disruptions affected progress.

December 2021: New accused Balachandrakumar testified, further investigation on Dileep started.

2022-2023: Investigations continued with additional evidence and witness examinations; multiple extensions granted.

December 2024: Actress filed mercy petition with the President. December 8, 2025: Verdict scheduled to be delivered by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.