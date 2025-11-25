Nusatrip Inc To Present At Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) -("" or the ""), the leading Southeast Asia ("SEA") and Asia-Pacific-based ("APAC") integrated travel technology platform, today announced that it will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- on Wednesday, December 3at 12:00 PMEastern Standard Time.

Interested investors and guests of Company Name are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website [insert link to your company website], and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: and on Channelchek , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.

About NusaTrip

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip currently has more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide on its marketing platform. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA's access to all airline fares and inventories.

As an acquisitions-focused company, mergers and acquisitions of offline travel agencies play a pivotal role in our growth strategy. We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We have completed acquisitions of VLeisure and VIT, both travel companies in Vietnam. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating in PRC, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and UAE.

We aim to bring travellers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travellers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. | .

About Channelchek

Noble launched in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.