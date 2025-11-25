$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mike Cassidy


2025-11-25 08:08:35
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham
Mike Cassidy is a Volcanologist and Associate Professor of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Birmingham, UK. He is the co-founder of a new charity, the Global Volcano Risk Alliance, as well as a member of the steering committee of the Volcanic Impacts to Climate and Society working group.
His research looks at the factors that govern the explosivity of volcanoes, and how to forecast and monitor these. He has worked on volcanoes around the world including, Indonesia, Iceland, Chile, Mexico and the West Indies. He is especially interested in how we can best understand and minimise the impacts from large magnitude explosive eruptions and am a strong advocate for greater global co-ordination in this area.

  • –present Associate Professor, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham

MENAFN25112025000199003603ID1110394957



