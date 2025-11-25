Child Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Bilozerka
“A child was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka,” the message says.
As noted, an 11-year-old boy was hit by enemy fire. He suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm. Doctors are providing the victim with all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russian aggression claims three lives in Kherson region, five persons injured
As reported by Ukrinform, in the three years since the de-occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region, 976 people, including 16 children, have been killed here as a result of enemy strikes. Another 6,112 people, including 188 children, have suffered injuries of varying severit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment