Child Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Bilozerka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Alexander Prokudin.

“A child was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka,” the message says.

As noted, an 11-year-old boy was hit by enemy fire. He suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm. Doctors are providing the victim with all necessary medical assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the three years since the de-occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region, 976 people, including 16 children, have been killed here as a result of enemy strikes. Another 6,112 people, including 188 children, have suffered injuries of varying severit.