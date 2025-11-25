Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Child Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Bilozerka

2025-11-25 08:07:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Alexander Prokudin.

“A child was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka,” the message says.

As noted, an 11-year-old boy was hit by enemy fire. He suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm. Doctors are providing the victim with all necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russian aggression claims three lives in Kherson region, five persons injured

As reported by Ukrinform, in the three years since the de-occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region, 976 people, including 16 children, have been killed here as a result of enemy strikes. Another 6,112 people, including 188 children, have suffered injuries of varying severit.

