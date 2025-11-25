Russians Spread Fake Information About 'Cleansing Operation' In Kostiantynivka CPD
"Pro-russian Telegram channels, citing a russian lieutenant general, are spreading claims that russian troops are allegedly conducting a clearing operation in the central part of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. In reality, this is a fake - debunked by the General Staff, which published video footage directly from the city featuring the commander of the 19th Army Corps, Oleksandr Bakulin," the report says.Read also: Russians attempt to surround Myrnohrad - AFU
As noted, Russian propagandists spread such falsehoods to demoralize the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, damaging civilian infrastructure.
