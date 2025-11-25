Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Spread Fake Information About 'Cleansing Operation' In Kostiantynivka CPD

2025-11-25 08:07:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Telegram.

"Pro-russian Telegram channels, citing a russian lieutenant general, are spreading claims that russian troops are allegedly conducting a clearing operation in the central part of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. In reality, this is a fake - debunked by the General Staff, which published video footage directly from the city featuring the commander of the 19th Army Corps, Oleksandr Bakulin," the report says.

Read also: Russians attempt to surround Myrnohrad - AFU

As noted, Russian propagandists spread such falsehoods to demoralize the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, damaging civilian infrastructure.

UkrinForm

