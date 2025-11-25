Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fires Break Out In Chernihiv Region Due To Russian Drone Strikes

2025-11-25 08:07:56
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“In Chernihiv, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility,” the report said.

In Koriukivka, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise: hangars and a warehouse of finished products at various addresses caught fire.

The work of rescuers was constantly hampered by repeated Russian strikes directly on the sites of the fires.

Despite the extremely difficult conditions, firefighters quickly localized all sources of ignition.

Read also: Rescuers recover another body from rubble in Kyiv: death toll rises to 7, 20 injured

Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service also worked at the site.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with drones on the evening of November 24 and the morning of November 25. A woman was killed, and damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was reported.

Photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

