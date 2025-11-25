Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Parliament Approves Investigation Into Countrywide Anti-Censorship Tools


2025-11-25 08:07:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The Iranian Parliament has approved a comprehensive investigation into the use of anti-censorship tools and the management of national data access systems, Trend reports, citing the parliament's information portal.

The report, which was added to the parliamentary agenda and passed by majority vote, focuses on anti-filters, filter keys, and virtual private networks (VPNs). Out of the 223 lawmakers who took part in the vote, an overwhelming majority of 198 supported the measure, while 8 opposed it and 2 chose to abstain.

The investigation will examine multiple areas, including the extent of internet consumption abroad relative to domestic use, the illegal sale of anti-censorship tools within Iran, the recording of national network data on foreign platforms, oversight of anti-filter sales by regulatory authorities, and the monitoring of citizens' proper internet usage.

Iran has long restricted access to certain information portals and social networks, prompting widespread use of anti-filters such as VPNs. Reports indicate that annual VPN sales in the country range from 200 to 500 trillion rials (about $329-823 million).

MENAFN25112025000187011040ID1110394931



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search