Iranian Parliament Approves Investigation Into Countrywide Anti-Censorship Tools
The report, which was added to the parliamentary agenda and passed by majority vote, focuses on anti-filters, filter keys, and virtual private networks (VPNs). Out of the 223 lawmakers who took part in the vote, an overwhelming majority of 198 supported the measure, while 8 opposed it and 2 chose to abstain.
The investigation will examine multiple areas, including the extent of internet consumption abroad relative to domestic use, the illegal sale of anti-censorship tools within Iran, the recording of national network data on foreign platforms, oversight of anti-filter sales by regulatory authorities, and the monitoring of citizens' proper internet usage.
Iran has long restricted access to certain information portals and social networks, prompting widespread use of anti-filters such as VPNs. Reports indicate that annual VPN sales in the country range from 200 to 500 trillion rials (about $329-823 million).
