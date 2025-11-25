Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alat Free Economic Zone Set For Expansion With New Land Allocation - Decree


2025-11-25 08:07:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The territory of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) will be expanded with the addition of over 1,453 hectares of land, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree approving the expansion.

Under the decree, the state-owned land in the Alat settlement of Baku's Garadagh district, previously designated for agricultural use, will be integrated into the AFEZ following a land-use plan prepared by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing and implementing the issues arising from the decree.

Trend News Agency

