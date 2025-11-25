Alat Free Economic Zone Set For Expansion With New Land Allocation - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The territory of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) will be expanded with the addition of over 1,453 hectares of land, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree approving the expansion.

Under the decree, the state-owned land in the Alat settlement of Baku's Garadagh district, previously designated for agricultural use, will be integrated into the AFEZ following a land-use plan prepared by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing and implementing the issues arising from the decree.