Orange Jordan Holds Supercoders Workshop To Empower Youth Coders

Amman, November 25 (Petra)-As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and corporate social responsibility, Orange Jordan, in collaboration with Dar Al-Handasah and the Jordan Green Building Council, and through the Coding School of the Orange Digital Center, held the fourth local edition of the "SuperCoders" workshop, under the theme "Coding for the Planet."The workshop has been implemented by Orange across the Middle East and Africa annually since 2021, in conjunction with the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).On its scope, the event targeted children aged 10 to 13, aiming to raise their awareness of climate change issues and the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.Through fun and creative educational activities, participating children were encouraged to imagine and design innovative digital solutions to address environmental challenges using the Scratch programming language.The event also featured interactive awareness sessions on climate and sustainability, followed by hands-on workshops that enabled children to develop their own animations and digital games inspired by environmental themes. The workshop concluded with a showcase of the projects and the honoring of participants with certificates of appreciation for their creativity and initiative.On its goals, Orange Jordan stressed that this initiative reflects its commitment to empowering future generations. By combining digital education with environmental awareness, it creates a positive impact on society, supporting children in exploring programming and understanding the importance of our planet.The initiative underscores the company's dedication to sustainability, innovation, and preparing youth as future changemakers, while ensuring that innovation remains responsible and ethical.This initiative is part of the global Orange Group's efforts to promote digital inclusion and climate responsibility. Over the past three years, the workshop has trained approximately 1,369 children from 13 countries, including 94 children from Jordan.