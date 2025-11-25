Jordan Participates In UNIDO Meetings In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) –Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply took part in the 21st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), held in Riyadh.Jordanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Haitham Abu Foul, headed the Jordanian delegation, alongside Director of the ministry's Industrial Development Directorate, Rami Hammad, and the Economic Advisor at the Jordanian Embassy,??Dr. Issa Dhamour.According to a ministry statement issued on Tuesday, the conference, which was attended by representatives from 173 countries, addressed global challenges related to climate change, supply chains, industrial innovation, women's empowerment, the role of youth, and the commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.The event also urged inclusive and sustainable industrialization in supporting economic growth.Discussions covered several issues, mainly manufacturing futue, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, clean energy, the circular economy, sustainable agriculture, supply chains and trade, innovative financing, and empowerment of women and youth.Meanwhile, dialogue sessions went over investment and partnerships, with a focus on artificial intelligence as a catalyst for industrial change and the role of youth in leading sustainable industrial transformation.During the conference, UNIDO announced its new vision, which is based on strengthening equitable supply chains, combating hunger through innovation, taking action to address climate change, and launching an international center for sustainable manufacturing.UNIDO Director-General Gerd Müller also warned against donor countries' steps to cut budgets for UN organizations, calling on the G20 to address this issue.