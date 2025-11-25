Urogen Pharma To Present At The Piper Sandler 37Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference to take place on December 2-4, 2025. Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: December 2, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET Format: Fireside Chat Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: here

Webcasts from the conferences will also be available on UroGen's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product to treat LG-UTUC and second product (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for adult patients with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.

INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone

Senior Director, Investor Relations

...

609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano

Director, Corporate Communications

...

609-460-3583 ext. 1083